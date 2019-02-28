OnePlus 7 Won't Support Wireless Charging: CEO Lau

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus' next smartphone, the OnePlus 7, won't support wireless charging as the technology is "inferior", company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed, according to the CNET. The smartphone player offers looks and internals found in flagship phones at a lower price, but one feature that continues to elude OnePlus devices is the efficient wireless charging.Lau still doesn't think it's worth adding to his products, according to reports on Tuesday. Wireless charging is now available on most flagship smartphones and some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), like Samsung and Huawei, are leading with reverse wireless charging -- a feature that lets you use the phone to charge another device wirelessly."OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior," Lau was quoted as saying. Notably, the company's proprietary "Warp Charge" on the latest OnePlus 6T McLaren edition phone is blazing fast at 30W. The company is working to make wireless charging faster without causing the device to overheat, according to the Android Police.