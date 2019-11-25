OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro Available With Special Offers on Amazon India

OnePlus has completed five years in india and to celebrate the milestone, the company has announced special offers for its latest flagship handsets. The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase with special discounts and no cost EMI options on Amazon India.

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that starting today customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro. There is also an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 using HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards and EMI. There is also the option of 6 months no-cost EMI on purchase of either of the handsets.

The OnePlus 7T was launched back in September alongside the OnePlus TV range. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio which is marginally bigger than the OnePlus 7. Even the waterdrop notch has been reduced. The display itself now comes with 90Hz refresh rate, putting it at par with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The resolution, however, is limited to FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. You also get features like night mode and a new reading mode that reduces saturation instead of turning the display into monochrome. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, there is a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset also comes with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box and is offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. As for the price, the OnePlus 7T was launched with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in May featuring a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.

As for the specifications, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

