OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Get New Update: 960fps Video Recording, Smudge Detection and More

A new update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro seems to be rolling out for users in India. The new OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings the latest Android May security patch to the two smartphones along with some improvements to the camera, audio and overall system stability.

According to the changelog, the new update brings Dolby Atmos integration with the newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. There is also optimized volume adjustment, improved battery life, system stability, and general fixes and patches. In the camera department, both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will now have the ability to record 960fps slow-motion videos at 720p resolution. There seems to be a 10 second limit on the new slow-motion video feature.

The update also brings a new feature to the camera app where it can detect smudges or stains on the camera lens. With this feature, users would be notified to clean their camera lens (if required) to shoot cleaner and sharper images. While the changelog doesn’t mention this, but it seems like 4K video recording via the ultra-wide lens has also been enabled. The update also adds Epic Games under the Game Space app following the announcement of OnePlus' partnership with the game developer to bring Fortnite with 90fps on the new OnePlus 8 series.

If you haven’t got a notification for the new OxygenOS update yet, then you can manually check by heading to the Settings > System > System updates. These updates usually have a staged rollout so you might have to wait a bit before the update reaches your device.

Changelog

-System



OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality



Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience



Improved system stability and fixed general issues



Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

-Camera



Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps



Adding lens stain detection

-Phone



Newly added Epic Games in Game Space（India only）

