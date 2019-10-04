OnePlus 7T Gets Oxygen OS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Camera and Bug Fixes
The Oxygen OS 10.0.3 OTA update, which comes after only a week of the OnePlus 7T's release, brings camera enhancement, and bug fixes to the phone.
OnePlus 7T (Image for Representation)
The OnePlus 7T was launched in India on September 26. A week after its launch, OnePlus has rolled out a new update for the device. Oxygen OS 10.0.3 based on Android 10, brings camera enhancements and some bug fixes to the phone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news with a post on its community forums. There is no denying that OnePlus 7T comes with a better camera as compared to its predecessor. The OnePlus 7T has a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that adds more versatility to the picture. The device also has a 16-megapixel front camera.
Apart from this, the OnePlus 7T is powered with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device is coupled with a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging technology and enhanced sensors for additional security. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today. The update will have a broader rollout in the coming few days. As the update makes its way to the devices, users can read the changelog here:
Oxygen OS 10.0.3 OTA for OnePlus 7T Changelog
System
General bug fixes and improvements
Camera
Improved photo quality
Enhanced stability of Camera
User experience improvements
