OnePlus 7T Gets Oxygen OS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Camera and Bug Fixes

The OnePlus 7T was launched in India on September 26. A week after its launch, OnePlus has rolled out a new update for the device. Oxygen OS 10.0.3 based on Android 10, brings camera enhancements and some bug fixes to the phone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news with a post on its community forums. There is no denying that OnePlus 7T comes with a better camera as compared to its predecessor. The OnePlus 7T has a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that adds more versatility to the picture. The device also has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Apart from this, the OnePlus 7T is powered with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device is coupled with a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging technology and enhanced sensors for additional security. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today. The update will have a broader rollout in the coming few days. As the update makes its way to the devices, users can read the changelog here:

Oxygen OS 10.0.3 OTA for OnePlus 7T Changelog

System

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved photo quality

Enhanced stability of Camera

User experience improvements

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.