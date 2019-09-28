OnePlus 7T Goes on Sale Today in India: Price, Features, Offers and More

The newly launched OnePlus 7T will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon India. Part of the Great Indian Festival sale, the handset will exclusively be available for Prime members, with regular consumers getting access tomorrow, September 29.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Launch offers include up to Rs 13,000.00 off when you exchange your old phone as well as no-cost EMI on select cards. Prime members get Rs 2,000 off with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, or R.1,000 off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio which is marginally bigger than the OnePlus 7. Even the waterdrop notch has been reduced. The display itself now comes with 90Hz refresh rate, putting it at par with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The resolution, however, is limited to FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. You also get features like night mode and a new reading mode that reduces saturation instead of turning the display into monochrome. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, you now get a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset will also come with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.