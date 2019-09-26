OnePlus 7T Launch: OnePlus Confirms Investments in India, Pay Wallet And Doorstep Service

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced investment plans for India, as well as a new service initiative which will be expanded to more cities in India before the end of the year. During the launch of the OnePlus 7T smartphone in India, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus announced that the company will be investing in a new research and development (R&D) center in Hyderabad.

“In the next three years, we’ll be investing 1,000 crore rupees into the Hyderabad R&D centre. This investment will cover infrastructure, product development, and local talent,” said Pei during the keynote.

The other big announcement was about the expansion of the two-hour priority doorstep service option for OnePlus smartphone users. Pei says that they have been testing this in Bengaluru for a while now and will be expanding this across Bengaluru as well as six more cities before the end of the year. The names of these cities are not yet confirmed. “Our focus on great products and service has won the hearts of consumers globally. We’re one of the top 4 premium smartphone brand globally,” says OnePlus.

OnePlus also says that the OnePlus Pay wallet service will be rolled out in India early next year. It will compete with the digital wallets such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and Amazon Pay wallets, as well as smartphone companies pitching in with their payments apps such as Samsung Pay and Xiaomi's Mi Pay.

These announcements come ahead of the official unveiling of the OnePlus 7T smartphone and the OnePlus TV, which marks the company’s first foray into the smart television space in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.