OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Receive New OxygenOS Updates: Here are all the Details

OnePlus on its forums has mentioned that it is now rolling out a new software update for two of its recent flagship phones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. OxygenOS 10.0.4 (OxygenOS 10.0.3 on the 7T Pro) is said to include some front camera improvements and optimisations for different aspects of the phones. OnePlus has posted a changelog on its forum giving us an idea of what this update has in store.

Here are the new features and improvements that the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro users will get to see in the upcoming update:

-System

Optimized translation accuracy

Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance

General bug fixes and improvements

Added Cloud Service for Gallery (India only)

-Camera

Optimized quality of the front camera for better pictures at night

The new OxygenOS 10.0.4 and 10.0.3 for the two phones will witness a staged rollout and there is a possibility that you might not get the update immediately. Notably, the OnePlus 7T that we have has received the new update. You should soon see an upgrade notification on your device or you could manually check for the update, by going into Settings > System > System updates.

The company has already rolled out Android 10 based updates for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro for and is expected to update the OnePlus 6 and 6T to the new update as well as it recently launched the first Android 10 beta build. OnePlus has confirmed that their previous models of OnePlus 5 series, which includes 5 and 5T, will be getting Android 10 as well.

