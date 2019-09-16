Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications Leak Claims to Reveal All New Features

The smaller OnePlus 7T is set to be the more improved device among the two, while the 7T Pro appears to be a very incremental upgrade.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
OnePlus 7T rendered profile. (Representative image)
OnePlus 7T rendered profile. (Representative image)
The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are closer to their launch dates, and with that, a wide range of speculations and leaks have surfaced detailing what might be expected of the new smartphones. The 'T' range of smartphones are OnePlus' mid-life refresh of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro that were launched in May 2019, and are expected to improve on the devices until its next generation of devices are introduced in 2020. Now, a rather exhaustive set of leaks have been introduced courtesy OnLeaks, claiming to reveal every detail about the two new phones.

OnePlus 7T

To begin with, the OnePlus 7T is seemingly set to introduce a larger display size, upgrading from 6.41 inches to 6.55 inches in the new device. While the display is still expected to retain the full HD+ resolution, the leak states that OnePlus will bring its 90Hz high refresh rate panel to both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro this time, and not reserve it for the Pro variant. While it has not been specified, it is likely that the only differentiating factor in terms of the display will be in the design, where the OnePlus 7T still retains the tiny waterdrop notch at the top.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 7T is expected to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset inside, which should offer a minor refinement in terms of overall performance. Apart from this, the other big improvement is expected to come in the camera department, where the OnePlus 7T will seemingly upgrade from a dual-camera, vertically stacked unit to a triple camera one. The three camera unit is said to include a 48-megapixel main unit, a 12-megapixel telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit with expanded field of view. The camera will be accompanied by a new Macro mode, along with other specifications that include up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 3,800mAh battery pack with Warp Charge, an improved Nightscape low light photography mode, 960fps super slow motion video recording, and new OxygenOS based on Android 10.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Changes to the OnePlus 7T Pro are seemingly going to be more subtle, with the leak claiming that the new device will feature a 6.65-inch quad HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Given that the OnePlus 7 Pro featured a 6.67-inch display size already, it seems a bit doubtful as to whether OnePlus might reduce the display size a bit, while increasing the size of its "smaller" OnePlus 7T.

In terms of the rear camera, the triple camera unit is largely set to remain the same, with an 8-megapixel telephoto unit that offers 3x optical zoom. The only new aspect with the camera appears to be the Macro mode. Apart from this, not much appears to be new in the OnePlus 7T Pro, apart from the use of the Snapdragon 855+ in order to offer an incremental increase in overall performance.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are set to launch on October 10, and go on sale in India from October 15. While there have been no word on pricing so far, it is likely that OnePlus will retain a similar price point for the new devices, although the OnePlus 7T may be priced slightly higher than its predecessor, the OnePlus 7.

