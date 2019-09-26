OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream

OnePlus will be announcing at least two new products today in India. The heavily rumoured and teased OnePlus 7T will launch as an update to the OnePlus 7, and the company will officially enter the smart TV market with its new OnePlus TV. The company might just skip an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro, but hey, we could be completely wrong and OnePlus might pull out the OnePlus 7T Pro out of its bag of goodies.

The launch event is scheduled to begin today at 7PM IST. You can catch the livestream on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel or by simply watching the livestream that we have embedded below.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has already confirmed a bunch of features for the OnePlus 7T. As far as we know, the new handset will feature the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company is bringing the 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display to the non-pro variant, measuring 6.55-inch with a FHD+ resolution and an in-built fingerprint scanner. The new handset will also have a triple camera setup borrowed from the OnePlus 7 Pro including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera could feature a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset is confirmed to come with Android 10 based OxygenOS. It will also feature Warp Charge 30T fast charging and a 3,800mAh battery. Considering the OnePlus7 was launched at Rs 32,999, the new OnePlus 7T could launch around the Rs 35,000 price range.

OnePlus TV

The company is also bringing a smart TV and there are plenty of teasers for this one. The OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision. It will also feature an 8-speaker array which will offer 50W audio output and Dolby Atmos support. It will be running on Android TV with a slightly forked user interface and the company has confirmed that it will be receiving updates for at least three years.

The company has also given an early look at the remote which looks a lot like an Apple TV remote. It will offer smartphone styled volume rocker on the side, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a d-pad on the top. Expect a bezel less design with a carbon fiber finish at the back and a sleek looking stand at the bottom. Apart from Google Assistant, the OnePlus TV is also expected to feature support for Amazon Alexa. The premium TV is expected to launch with a price tag of over Rs 50,000.

