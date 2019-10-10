OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
The 'Pro' devices from OnePlus both get rather incremental upgrades, with Snapdragon 855+ and orange racing stripes on the 7T Pro McLaren Edition headlining the act.
The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, being unveiling at an event in London. (Photo: OnePlus/News18.com)
OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition at an event in London, earlier today. Both the smartphones get rather incremental upgrades over the previous editions, making for very subtle differences in what the devices offer. The only discernible differences in the devices are the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (which itself is rather incremental), 4,085mAh battery (that's a full 85mAh larger than their predecessors), and for the McLaren edition, the only added bits are 12GB of RAM, and orange streaks to match McLaren's shade of orange.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with the above-mentioned processor and battery, along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, and a triple-rear camera that uses 48-megapixel primary unit with f/1.6 lens and optical stabilisation (OIS), 8-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 lens, 3x optical zoom range and OIS, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle with f/2.2 lens. The device gets a faster charging standard with Warp Charge 30T, which OnePlus emphasised upon by showing a mock SOS service van that apparently reached emergencies faster than any other on the block.
As for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, the only addition to it is 12GB of RAM, in order to make the most of available performance on tap. The display still gets the smooth, 90Hz refresh rate, with a 6.67-inch panel featuring 2K screen resolution. In terms of prices, the OnePlus 7T Pro costs £699 (~Rs 61,300) in global markets, and Rs 53,999 in India. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, meanwhile, costs £799 (~Rs 70,100) globally, and Rs 58,999 in India.
Both the smartphones will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with OnePlus further emphasising on the commitment towards regular and fast Android updates. With both the devices sounding quite strong and commendable on paper, it remains to be seen how the devices are accepted by users across the OnePlus community. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available globally from next week, October 17, while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be shipping from November 5.
