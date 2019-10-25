OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Going on Sale Today in India: Price, Features and More

OnePlus will be selling its most expensive smartphone offering, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren in India today. Announced earlier this month in London, the new smartphone is the second handset from the company which has been made in collaboration with British carmaker McLaren. Just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, it comes in a black finish with orange accents. It also gets a unique wood-grain finish around the rear camera.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. At the back, there is a triple-rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary unit with f/1.6 lens and optical stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 lens, 3x optical zoom range and OIS, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle with f/2.2 lens. The device gets a faster charging standard with Warp Charge 30T and includes a 4,085mAh battery. The display still gets the smooth, 90Hz refresh rate, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel featuring 2K screen resolution. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 in India.

The handset will be available today from Amazon India starting at 12 noon through a special special 7T minutes (70 minutes) sale. Customers can get the handset through no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months, along with a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 if you buy the handset using Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit card as well as EMI transactions. RuPay card owners get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 400.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.