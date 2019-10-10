OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T European Prices Leaked

OnePlus is all set to introduce its second phone under the T-series for 2019. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be announced at an event in London today at 8.30 PM IST. A McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro is also expected to be unveiled at the event. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is set to become the smartphone maker's most expensive phone till date. The special edition will cost around 850 to 860 Euros (Rs 66,000 to Rs 67,500 approx), according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. It will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and will sport a different look on the back.

According to reports, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will flaunt the same form factor as the OnePlus 7T Pro. It is likely to feature carbon fiber finish under the glass back with orange highlights, akin to the OnePlus 6T McLaren. It is tipped to sport a curved display and past renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition may also be the first phone to use Warp Charge 65. The starting price of the OnePlus 7T is expected to be 589 to 599 Euros (Rs 45,950 to Rs 46,700 approx) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to have the same design as the OnePlus 7 Pro and feature a vertically aligned rear camera setup and a notch-less display upfront. The phone is reportedly going to come with 6.65 Quad-HD+ (1440x3100 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The price of the vanilla OnePlus 7T Pro is still not known. According to rumors, the vanilla OnePlus 7T Pro will be a minor up over the 7 Pro and may come equipped with Snapdragon 855+ and new color options. So there is a possibility that the price will remain unchanged that is Eur 710 (approximately Rs 55,400) for the 6GB + 128GB model and Eur 830 (approximately Rs 62,600) for the 12GB + 256GB.

