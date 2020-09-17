OnePlus 7T Pro Officially Cheaper by Rs 4,000, Now Costs Rs 43,999 for 8GB Variant

OnePlus 7T Pro has been given an official price cut in India. The one cycle-old OnePlus smartphone was previously selling onward of Rs 47,999 in India, with a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Now, the OnePlus 7T Pro has been given a price cut of Rs 4,000, bringing its official price down to Rs 43,999 in India. It had previously received a Rs 6,000 discount, after being released at Rs 53,999. The price cut is seemingly official, and is therefore expected to be a permanent change in the price of the smartphone. With this, the OnePlus 7T will now offer an even lesser price tag, in an almost flagship smartphone experience.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and the base variant with the reduced price tag comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display with a Fluid AMOLED screen panel, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. To the rear, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple camera unit, with 48MP primary unit based on the Sony IMX586 image sensor, and 8MP telephoto and 16MP ultra-wide angle units as well. To the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a slide-out front camera module with a 16-megapixel camera and the Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a 4,085mAh battery with OnePlus’ proprietary Warp Charge 30T fast charging standard. It also features an under-display fingerprint sensor, and one of its key features include the slide-out front camera design that has been replaced by the hole in display design of the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. While the OnePlus 7T also features 90Hz refresh rates, the OnePlus 8 series has taken it a notch further by offering 120Hz Fluid AMOLED displays.

After the price cut, the OnePlus 7T Pro now sits between the OnePlus 7T on the cheaper side, and the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on the more expensive end. The OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 on Amazon, while the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro cost Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. OnePlus will also sell its mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord in India from September 21, with prices starting at Rs 27,999 initially, and an even cheaper variant at Rs 24,999 to be introduced soon.