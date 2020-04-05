OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get New OxygenOS 10.3.2 Update in India

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving a new OxygenOS update including users India. The new update is said to bring the March 2020 Android security patch as well as improvements for the slow-motion video feature.

Notably, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India while the global version is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T, and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OTA (Over the air) rollout is said to be incremental in nature which means the update will only reach only a few users initially, with a broader rollout in the following days after no critical bugs are found.

You should receive a notification for the update soon. In case you haven't, you can manually check by heading to Settings > Software Update.

The new update for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro comes with the same changelog. As mentioned above, the new update brings the March 2020 Android security patch as well as improved stability for recording slow-mo videos. There are also fixes for the Gallery app where a bug was randomly deleting screenshots as well as optimisation of video playback without any lags. Other improvements include optimised RAM management, improved system stability, and other fixes.

Here's the changelog shared by OnePlus:

System



Optimized the Ram management



Improved system stability and fixed known issues



Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery



Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo.



Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery



Now play videos without any lags

