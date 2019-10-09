OnePlus 7T Pro Poster Leaked; Confirms 90Hz Display

A new promotional poster of the OnePlus 7T Pro has been leaked, barely three weeks after the first press renders showed up online. The poster teases one of the smartphone's standout features. Notably, the leak has come just two days before the next-gen flagship is expected to be officially unveiled.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, who holds a good track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the image shows the OnePlus 7T Pro being held up alongside the brand's marketing slogan which focuses on the 90Hz display and its ability to provide a "smooth like never before" experience.

The reports provided further details, which say that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ which is currently one of the fastest smartphone chipsets on the planet and will be paired with probably 8GB of RAM as a minimum and 256GB of internal storage. In all probability, other configurations may be available at a small increase in cost.

According to the render, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a large display and boasts extremely slim bezels and no punch hole. It will probably have a pop-out camera system that’s identical to the one found on the original OnePlus 7 Pro.

Rumours further suggest that a vertical triple-camera setup has also been included in the rear and there will be a 48-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. What separates the 7T pro from its non-T variant is the inclusion of a new laser autofocus system. The phone will also have a USB-C port and a bottom-firing speaker. A 4,085mAh battery paired with Warp Charge 30T and Android 10 alongside the latest version of Oxygen OS is also expected to be included in the OnePlus 7T Pro. Expect a McLaren Edition of the handset to make an appearance as well, as the company CEO Pete Lau tweeted the 'incoming' device.

