Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 7T Pro Poster Leaked; Confirms 90Hz Display

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be identical to the non-T variant launched earlier this year but will feature a new processor.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7T Pro Poster Leaked; Confirms 90Hz Display
Image credits: Ishan Agarwal

A new promotional poster of the OnePlus 7T Pro has been leaked, barely three weeks after the first press renders showed up online. The poster teases one of the smartphone's standout features. Notably, the leak has come just two days before the next-gen flagship is expected to be officially unveiled.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, who holds a good track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the image shows the OnePlus 7T Pro being held up alongside the brand's marketing slogan which focuses on the 90Hz display and its ability to provide a "smooth like never before" experience.

The reports provided further details, which say that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ which is currently one of the fastest smartphone chipsets on the planet and will be paired with probably 8GB of RAM as a minimum and 256GB of internal storage. In all probability, other configurations may be available at a small increase in cost.

According to the render, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a large display and boasts extremely slim bezels and no punch hole. It will probably have a pop-out camera system that’s identical to the one found on the original OnePlus 7 Pro.

Rumours further suggest that a vertical triple-camera setup has also been included in the rear and there will be a 48-megapixel primary shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. What separates the 7T pro from its non-T variant is the inclusion of a new laser autofocus system. The phone will also have a USB-C port and a bottom-firing speaker. A 4,085mAh battery paired with Warp Charge 30T and Android 10 alongside the latest version of Oxygen OS is also expected to be included in the OnePlus 7T Pro. Expect a McLaren Edition of the handset to make an appearance as well, as the company CEO Pete Lau tweeted the 'incoming' device.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram