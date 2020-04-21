OnePlus 7T Pro Receives Price Cut in India, Now Selling at Rs 47,999

While we wait for the official availability date of the new OnePlus 8 series in India, the company has introduced a price cut for the OnePlus 7T Pro. As per the official OnePlus India website, the outgoing flagship is now selling at Rs 47,999, which is a discount of Rs 6,000.

Notably, the high-end McLaren Edition which offers 12GB of RAM is still selling at its original price of Rs 58,999. Also, the company hasn’t slashed the pricing of the OnePlus 7T, which is still selling at Rs 34,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro features last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and while the regular version came with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, a special McLaren edition bumped up the memory to 12GB of RAM, and added orange streaks on the back glass panel to match McLaren's shade of orange.

The memory makes use of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, while the triple-rear camera at the back includes a 48-megapixel primary unit with f/1.6 lens and optical stabilisation (OIS), 8-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 lens, 3x optical zoom range and OIS, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 lens. The pop-up selfie camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens. The device also features a 4,085mAh battery and also gets fast charging standard with Warp Charge 30T, which is about 30W of charging speeds.

The display is a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This one also offers HDR10+ for enhanced visuals.