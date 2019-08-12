OnePlus 7T Pro Rumoured to Launch in October, Expected to Have Similar Design as OnePlus 7 Pro
As per reports, OnePlus 7T Pro might upgrade to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and is likely to swap out the primary 48-megapixel sensor with the new Samsung 64-megapixel sensor.
Image for Representation
OnePlus 7T Pro might have got a launch date, but is still months away. Keeping up with its practice of releasing the T-branded smartphones, OnePlus is reportedly set to announce the successor to its OnePlus 7 Pro, to be called OnePlus 7T Pro, in the next two months. According to Tipster Max J., whose past leaks lend him some credibility, the OnePlus 7T Pro will make its debut on 15 October 2019. OnePlus usually announces its new flagship smartphones in the period between late October and mid-November, but if the leaked date is correct, this would mark the earliest ever announcement for a T-branded model.
Reports are rife that the OnePlus 7T Pro will have an upgraded processor in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. It should be loaded with a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Though, going by the trends nowadays, separate variants with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage can be expected. Considering the tentative time of its launch, the phone should be running on Android Q out of the box. Leaked photos also suggest 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen and pop-up camera design. The triple-sensor layout on the rear could be kept intact with certain upgrades. According to a media report, OnePlus is also likely to swap out the primary 48-megapixel sensor with the new Samsung 64-megapixel sensor in the upcoming flagship smartphone.
