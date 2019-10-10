OnePlus 7T Pro to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch Live Stream

OnePlus has another event up its sleeves as it gets ready to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro. Last month the company announced the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV range at an event in New Delhi. Today it is expected to showcase the successor for the OnePlus 7 Pro and even a McLaren Edition of the handset in London.

The launch event is scheduled to begin today at 8.30pm IST which will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel as well as its own website. You can also check out the live stream that we have embedded below.

According to reports, the OnePlus 7T Pro will feature the same form factor as the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is likely to feature the updated Snapdragon 855+ processor and possibly some changes in the camera and charging capabilities. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition should also carry a similar design, but with a carbon fiber finish under the glass back with orange highlights, akin to the OnePlus 6T McLaren. It is tipped to sport a curved display and past renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition may also be the first phone to use Warp Charge 65.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal recently suggested that the special edition will cost around 850 to 860 Euros (Rs 66,000 to Rs 67,500 approx). This will make it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever.

