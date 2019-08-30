OnePlus 7T Specifications Leaked, Could Feature 90Hz 2K Display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC
The OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup, with the 48-megapixel main camera joined by 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras.
OnePlus 7T (Image for Representation)
OnePlus 7T which is slated to go official next month and according to the latest leaked specifications, we can expect some improvements over the OnePlus 7. Turns out the OnePlus 7T will come in two shades, Frosted Silver and Haze Blue. According to the leaked specs, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 855. The OnePlus 7T will also have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.
Furthermore, leaks reveal that the smartphone will boast 6.55-inch 90Hz 2K resolution Super AMOLED display which is an upgrade over the 6.41-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display that we saw on the OnePlus 7. Notably, the OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 48-megapixel main camera at the back will be joined by 16 megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos.
The battery of the OnePlus 7T too sees a slight upgrade from 3,700mAH to 3,800 mAh and the company will also offer free cloud storage for a year. While not much is known about the OnePlus 7T Pro, but according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus7T Pro will be launching on September 26.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- Bengaluru Artist Claims Saaho Poster Copied From Her Burning Man Art Installation
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show