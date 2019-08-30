Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

OnePlus 7T Specifications Leaked, Could Feature 90Hz 2K Display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC

The OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup, with the 48-megapixel main camera joined by 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
OnePlus 7T (Image for Representation)
OnePlus 7T which is slated to go official next month and according to the latest leaked specifications, we can expect some improvements over the OnePlus 7. Turns out the OnePlus 7T will come in two shades, Frosted Silver and Haze Blue. According to the leaked specs, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 855. The OnePlus 7T will also have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

Furthermore, leaks reveal that the smartphone will boast 6.55-inch 90Hz 2K resolution Super AMOLED display which is an upgrade over the 6.41-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display that we saw on the OnePlus 7. Notably, the OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 48-megapixel main camera at the back will be joined by 16 megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos.

The battery of the OnePlus 7T too sees a slight upgrade from 3,700mAH to 3,800 mAh and the company will also offer free cloud storage for a year. While not much is known about the OnePlus 7T Pro, but according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus7T Pro will be launching on September 26.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
