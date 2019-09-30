OnePlus 7T to Get 960fps Slow Motion, 4K Wide-Angle Recording With Future Update

OnePlus 7T launched recently in India as the Chinese smartphone maker's bi-annual refresh between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Though the OnePlus promised a long list of features that the OnePlus 7T has, there were a few that are missing. One of the features that the company had mentioned was the Super Slow-Motion video recording and had said that it would be delivered eventually with a future update. According to a report, OnePlus now has officially announced that it is planning to bring the feature to the camera app, which includes the ability to record slow-motion video at up to 960fps (frame per second) in 720p resolution. This is a significant move from the previous OnePlus phones that support 480fps recording in the same resolution.

The report, however, states that sensors on the OnePlus 7T can't store 960 frames per second, so the phone will most likely use some sort of motion interpolation technique to achieve those frames. The other major update coming to the OnePlus 7T camera is the ability to record 4K video at 30fps using the wide-angle camera. Currently, OnePlus 7T can record videos using the wide-angle camera but only up to 1080p resolution. This will help a user to get better quality video using the wide-angle camera. The OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999 and is available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colours. The higher-spec version is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 39,999.

