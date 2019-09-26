OnePlus 7T to Launch Today in India: Here's Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus is all set to launch the all-new OnePlus 7T today and as usual, the global unveiling will happen in India. Earlier this year, OnePlus launched two phones during its mid-year launch event for the first time, with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launching in India on May 14, 2019. While it has only been a shade over just three months since then, the mid-cycle 'T' upgrade from OnePlus will be launched today at 7PM at an event in New Delhi. The company will also launch its first smart TV dubbed OnePlus TV.

Apart from various leaks, rumours and speculations, the company itself has confirmed most of the upcoming features of the OnePlus 7T. So here is a quick look at everything we know about the device so far.

The OnePlus 7T is said to be geared for bigger upgrades. While the display design is still expected to retain a flat design with a waterdrop notch, the panel will be upgraded to a 90Hz screen. Furthermore, the OnePlus 7T will also feature an updated triple rear camera just like the OnePlus 7 Pro but instead of the vertical stack, it will be arranged in a circular module. We can also expect OnePlus TV optimisations and faster Warp Charge 30T fast charging, which would make the OnePlus 7T significantly different from the present OnePlus 7.

Other expected specifications include the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The triple camera setup borrowed from the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera could feature a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset is also confirmed to come with Android 10 based OxygenOS out of the box. It is also expected to launch two colour options, Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

While many have suggested that the OnePlus 7T may be priced similarly as the OnePlus 7, we believe that both the devices will be kept for sale, with the OnePlus 7T being priced somewhere around the Rs 36,000 price mark. This would give OnePlus a greater versatility in the market in terms of the range of devices in its portfolio, while also letting it control pricing and inventory aspects.

