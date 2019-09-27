OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Comparing the 2019 Flagships

OnePlus added a new smartphone to its portfolio by announcing a successor to the OnePlus 7. The all-new OnePlus 7T brings in some fine refinements, essentially borrowing some of the features from the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company has added a faster refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and minor tweaks to battery, design and the addition of the latest Android 10 update.

Now since this isn’t a new ‘Pro’ variant, the pricing is comparatively attractive when compared to other flagships on the market. But how does it compare to the likes of say the Galaxy S10 or the iPhone 11?

OnePlus 7T

The new 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch. The display itself now comes with 90Hz refresh rate, putting it at par with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The resolution, however, is limited to FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. You also get features like night mode and a new reading mode that reduces saturation instead of turning the display into monochrome. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, you now get a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset will also come with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

This one is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is calls its display tech as ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ which supports HDR10+ and the entire front is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9820 processor which equally fast as the Snapdragon 855. The handset is offered with 8GB RAM in two storage variants including 128GB and 512GB, both of which offer expandable storage.

In the camera department, you get three of them at the back aligned horizontally. There’s a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. At the front, the S10 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, wireless charging with support for reverse charging, a 3,400mAh battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI out of the box. As for the price, the Galaxy S10 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and is available in Prism White colour, whereas the 128GB variant, at Rs 66,900 is available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colours.

iPhone 11

This is the successor to the iPhone XR and solves the biggest complaint that people had with the iPhone XR—the single camera. The iPhone 11 gets a dual camera setup at the back, with a new wide and a new ultra-wide camera, working with the updated Smart HDR and image processing algorithms as well as a Night Mode.

The updated specs include the new Apple A13 Bionic chip and the immense power and AI prowess it packs in, faster Face ID, longer battery life, support for faster LTE and new colour options as well. This retains the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, though that has been tweaked for better colours and brightness. There will be three variants on sale in India. The entry price is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up is Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year itself is a massive advantage.

Now the OnePlus 7T does offer a really attractive spec sheet, and is clearly a winner when it comes to pricing. The AMOLED display is really good on the handset, especially with that fast 90Hz refresh rate. Having said that, Samsung is the king when it comes to AMOLED displays although the new display on the 7T can reach peak brightness of 1000nits. Now camera quality is as good as the S10, but the iPhone 11 clearly beats both the phones with its improved optics.

Battery and fast charging is one area where the OnePlus 7T shines. It offers the biggest battery cell at 3,800mAh and one of the fastest charging speeds with Warp Charge 30T. Also, the 7T is the one phone on the market which is shipping with the new Android 10 update.

