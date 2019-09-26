OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus: Here’s Everything That’s New

OnePlus has finally unveiled the all-new OnePlus 7T, and while most of the features were already leaked we now also have the pricing. The new handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 7T is an incremental update for the OnePlus 7 and brings in a faster refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, Android 10 and more. So how about we compare the two.

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and makes use of the UFS 3.0 storage standard.

It has a dual rear camera setup, consisting a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an f/1.7 aperture lens, optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It can record 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps, and 720p video at up to 480fps. The front camera of the OnePlus 7 includes a16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor placed within the waterdrop-shaped notch.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C. The OnePlus 7 runs on a 3,700mAh battery with 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging. Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos support. The handset was launched at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

OnePlus 7T

Now compared to OnePlus 7, the new 7T brings in a slightly larger a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Even the waterdrop notch has been reduced. The display itself now comes with 90Hz refresh rate, putting it at par with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The resolution, however, is limited to FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. You also get features like night mode and a new reading mode that reduces saturation instead of turning the display into monochrome. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, you now get a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset will also come with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

This one is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.