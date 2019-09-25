Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

OnePlus 7T Will Launch With Android 10 Right Out-of-the Box

The new OnePlus 7T will offer Android 10 features like high-level privacy controls, intuitive actions, location controls, gesture navigation, and a new dark theme.

Trending Desk

September 25, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Will Launch With Android 10 Right Out-of-the Box
Image for Representation
OnePlus will be launching the successor for the OnePlus 7 at an event on Thursday, September 26, along with its first-ever OnePlus TV. Over the last few days, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been following its past tactics of teasing prospective buyers with tidbits about the new smartphone on its social media, one day at a time. In the latest, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau has announced that the OnePlus 7T will come preloaded with Android 10, the latest software version. With this, OnePlus will become the first smartphone manufacturer to ship a device running on Android 10 with Google's apps and services. The new smartphone will offer high-level privacy controls, intuitive actions, location controls, gesture navigation, and a new dark theme.

Notably, Huawei's Mate 30 series also runs Android 10, but due to the US-China trade war, those models are deprived of the Play Store and all other Google apps. Pete Lau said, "We're thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T. OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google's apps and services on their latest device. Our 'Never Settle' mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology, giving our community the best 'fast and smooth' experience possible."

Earlier, Pete Lau gave a glimpse of what the packaging box of the OnePlus 7T is going to look like. The photo attached in the tweet is of a red box reminiscent of the original OnePlus One box. The photo was captioned, "Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design." According to the company, the redesign was engineered by OnePlus Creative Director, Mats Hakansson.

According to reports, OnePlus 7T will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, OnePlus 7T will have a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. OnePlus 7T is expected to have a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and will most likely run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
