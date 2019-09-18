OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image

OnePlus has a big announcement to make later this month. The company will be entering the smart TV race with the OnePlus TV, but will also announce the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. There has been a buzz and some fair amount of leaks online, alongside the company itself teasing its upcoming products.

Yesterday the company unveiled the OnePlus 7T before the official launch, which is scheduled for September 26. The upcoming handset will be sporting a triple rear camera but it will be anything like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new handset will feature a round camera module at the back with three cameras aligned horizontally. The front hasn’t been revealed as of yet, so we are not sure if the successor to the OnePlus 7 will continue to have a waterdrop style notch or a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

There is also a high probability that the new handset will sport a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. This could be the same display which we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or possibly a lower resolution to save some costs.

According to previously leaked specs, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 855. The OnePlus 7T will also have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

Furthermore, leaks reveal that the smartphone will boast 6.55-inch 90Hz 2K resolution Super AMOLED display which is an upgrade over the 6.41-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display that we saw on the OnePlus 7. Notably, the OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The triple camera at the back could feature a 48-megapixel main sensor joined by 16 megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.