OnePlus 7T's Red Retail Packaging Box Unveiled by CEO Pete Lau

With the launch date of the launch of OnePlus 7T inching closer, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, based in Shenzhen, Guangdong is releasing tidbits about the new smartphone on its social media channels. The latest is a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who has provided us with a glimpse of what the packaging box of the smartphone is going to look like. The photo attached in the tweet is of a red box reminiscent of the original OnePlus One box. Lau captioned the photo, "Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design." According to the company, the redesign was engineered by OnePlus Creative Director, Mats Hakansson.

Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design. #OnePlus7T pic.twitter.com/S08hiU563P — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

According to a recent report, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The report further states that the OnePlus 7T will give 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Furthermore, it is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, it will have a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to have a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and will most likely run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.

While many have suggested that the OnePlus 7T may be priced similarly as the OnePlus 7, we believe that both the devices will be kept for sale, with the OnePlus 7T being priced somewhere in between the OnePlus 7 and the 7/7T Pro. This would give OnePlus a greater versatility in the market in terms of the range of devices in its portfolio, while also letting it control pricing and inventory aspects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.