OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Get OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November Security Patch, Bug Fixes

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users should have already received, or will receive shortly, a software update prompt for the latest OxygenOS update that brings with itself Google's November 2020 security patch. The update is largely geared towards improving stability and overall performance, while fixing multiple bugs in the background. Both the phones, that are still part of OnePlus' flagship device cycle for 2020, should be receiving the update right now. As is the norm with most updates, OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 also gets a staggered rollout, so if you haven't received it already, you should keep an eye on the software update prompt, which should appear for your phone shortly. The update for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is 270MB in size, and includes a pretty long list of fixes — along with the November 2020 security patch issued by Google.

The full changelog of the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update includes the following clauses:

Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps

Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally

Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps

Improved the stability of communication functions

All of these changes should contribute to an incrementally improved usage experience, as well as better battery life support on both the phones. Little things such as interface optimisation of splitscreen mode, the ability to take rolling screenshots and app installation problems can totally ruin the overall experience of a phone, so it is crucial to treat these incremental software updates with importance. Furthermore, Google's monthly security patches always issue fixes for zero-day hacks and cyber security vulnerabilities, and given the present climate of increasing cyber attacks everywhere, all users are advised to keep their phones updated as soon as their OEMs release the updates.