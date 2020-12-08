OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro to Stop Getting Security Updates From April 2023, OnePlus Nord Support Ends July 2023

OnePlus has announced the end of support date for the security updates for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord smartphones. According to OnePlus' plans, the three smartphones will stop getting security updates by the second half of 2023. All the three OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus Nord will get regular quarterly security updates. OnePlus did not provide any details about the earlier OnePlus smartphones' security update schedule. The security updates page has mentioned that the given schedule is for the Assembly of European Regions (AER) users.

According to the schedule available on the OnePlus security website, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to receive regular quarterly security updates until April 2023, while OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis till July 2023. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April this year, while the OnePlus Nord was launched in July this year. The security updates page does not provide any details about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T models. There was nothing mentioned about the OnePlus 8T as well, the company's latest smartphone.

OnePlus has only mentioned the security updates and nothing about the operating system updates. OnePlus usually brings Android updates to its smartphones for the first two years from the date of launch.

The OnePlus 8 Series has already received Android 11 as its first version update, though it is yet to reach OnePlus Nord or OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 8T was launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box.