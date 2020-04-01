OnePlus 8 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, UFS 3.0 Storage, LPDDR5 RAM

As we get closer to the launch of the next OnePlus flagship, some new features have been confirmed by the company itself. In its community forum, OnePlus has detailed some of the hardware that we can expect on the new OnePlus 8 series, including the processor, memory and storage.

We already know that OnePlus will be making use of a 120Hz display. However, there is no clarity whether both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are going to get the fast refresh rate displays. A recent leak suggests that only the Pro variant will get the faster refresh rate while the other will continue to have a 90Hz panel.

It is pretty obvious that the OnePlus 8 series will make use of the new Snapdragon 865 chipset. According to the company, Qualcomm’s latest chipset offers a 25% increase in CPU performance, a 25% rise in GPU rendering times, while being 25% more energy efficient. It also offers a 16% reduction in power consumption when shooting videos and a 40% increase in video noise pixel processing power. Its AI performance is also said to be at least twice as fast as its predecessor, thanks to the Hexagon 698 DSP, which also offers 35% better power efficiency. The company has also confirmed that the lineup would be 5G-enabled.

The latest LPDDR5 RAM, which was seen on phones like the iQoo 3, Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Series, is also going to make its way to the OnePlus 8 series. Expect transfer rate reaching 6,400Mbps at a bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s. LPDDR5 also consumes less power achieving a 45% lower power consumption when compared with the previous generation.

The OnePlus 8 series will also make use of the UFS 3.0 standard. Notably, this is not the latest version as UFS 3.1 is already out and making its way to a variety of phones. OnePlus has been making use of UFS 3.0 flash storage since the OnePlus 7. But that doesn’t mean it is slow. It is still one of the fastest storage standards on a smartphone offering read and write speeds to about 1,700MB/s. OnePlus says that it has further enhanced the tech by adding two new technologies:



1. Turbo Write uses the upper section of the ROM's storage as a high-speed read/write interval. Here, in theory, each read/write will enter this high-speed buffer, and then proceed to the next command of data transfer.



2. HPB (Host Performance Booster) can further improve the random read performance after extended use.

The new OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14 and apart from the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is speculated to launch an affordable variant. Earlier demoted by the OnePlus 8 Lite, there’s a chance that the company might call it the OnePlus Z, a successor to the OnePlus X.

