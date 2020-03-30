OnePlus 8 India Launch on April 14 Announced in Partnership with Amazon India

OnePlus has announced on Twitter that its next big event will be hosted on April 14. With the large branding of the number '8' practically confirming what the event will be all about, the OnePlus 8 launch event will be hosted online due to restrictions of public gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With India also remaining in lockdown until April 14, and only essential supplies in place as of now, it remains to be seen how OnePlus goes about the launch in terms of date of sale, and other details.

Based on the myriad rumours online, OnePlus is expected to showcase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the April 14 launch event. Earlier today, official press renders of the device surfaced online, revealing a rather unique 'interstellar glow' colour variant of the upcoming devices. Previous press renders have also revealed the overall design of the OnePlus 8 series, which appears to come with a vertically aligned triple rear camera module, and at the front, a punch hole camera setup.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. While the OnePlus 8 may feature a 90Hz display, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with the company's 120Hz Fluid Display technology, with 240Hz touch response rate. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 8 may come with a triple camera layout headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Up front, the devices may feature a 32-megapixel camera, while RAM and storage options may peak at 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In terms of batteries, the devices may come with 4,500mAh batteries, with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

However, the OnePlus 8 Lite is now not expected to feature at the April 14 launch event. Instead, a new piece of rumour suggests that OnePlus would actually launch the purported 'Lite' variant in a separate event at a later date, and launch it with a new moniker of OnePlus Z. The latter will apparently be the company's new mid-range lineup, reviving the concept of the OnePlus X but with larger screens in tow. It remains to be seen how OnePlus goes about pricing the devices in India, and given the present condition of COVID-19 lockdown, from when might it start selling its devices in the country.