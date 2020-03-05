OnePlus 8 Lite Could Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery

Rumours and speculations suggest that OnePlus is planning to launch three variants of the OnePlus 8. Apart from the regular OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, a more affordable ‘Lite’ version might also see the light of day. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the handset will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, punch-hole display, and MediaTek chipset.

Previously leaked alleged renders of the OnePlus 8 Lite suggested that the smartphone will have a center-aligned punch-hole display. While the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will carry 120Hz displays, the Lite variant is said to come with a 90Hz display. It is also being said that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.

Agarwal also says that the handset will be priced at GBP 400 which is roughly about to Rs 38,000. This is fairly less considering the OnePlus 7T sells for GBP 549 in the UK which is about Rs 51,000. This means that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be priced considerably lower in India, hopefully under the Rs 30,000 price mark.

Other rumoured specifications of the OnePlus 8 Lite include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 10 out of the box. The camera setup could include 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel unit. It is expected to come in two a 8GB + 128GB variant and 8GB + 256GB variant. Apart from that expect a 4,000mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T.

