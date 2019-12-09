Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 8 Lite Images Hint at Return to Mid-Range Segment

The OnePlus 8 Lite, if true, will bring the company back in the sub-flagship territory for the first time after OnePlus X.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OnePlus 8 Lite Images Hint at Return to Mid-Range Segment
One Plus 8 Lite leaked renders (Source: On Leaks/91Mobiles)

Back in 2015, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus X — a more affordable version of its flagship smartphone. However, the range was discontinued after they exited the mid-range smartphone space. Now, it seems that the smartphone makers are all set to re-enter the mid-range space with a new device, the OnePlus 8 Lite. With this, OnePlus will offer a more affordable mid-range model, and device renders have already surfaced showing how it may turn out to be.

Going by the renders, the device appears to sport a dual-lens camera on the rear and a punch-hole cut out for the front camera. According to reports, the design of the OnePlus 8 Lite does not feature any curved edges, and the display size will likely be between 6.4- and 6.5 inches. The smartphone may sport a USB-C port at the bottom, and retain the alert slider on the side. Interestingly, the headphone jack, which is gradually becoming more elusive as mainstream audio goes wireless, is absent on the phone.

The renders further show a blue gradient finish, with curved glass rear and an LED flash with an unspecified rear camera configuration. Despite being pegged as a mid-range device, the OnePlus 8 Lite has been touted to include an OLED display panel, an in-display fingerprint sensor and fairly commendable specifications. With such a device, OnePlus may be looking to take the fight back to Google, which introduced itself in the mid-range smartphone segment with an equally compelling option in the Google Pixel 3a.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram