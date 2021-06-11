OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Getting New OxygenOS Update With June 2021 Security Patch

The OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T smartphones are receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 updates in India, respectively. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will receive the update in India first, followed by Europe and North America. OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, will receive the update in North America first, followed by India and Europe with the afforementioned update. The updates are expected to roll out in phases. OnePlus announced the update on its community forum, where the company also detailed the changelog. The new update brings similar improvements to the three OnePlus smartphones.

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings optimised performance on the smartphones. Additionally, the update also fixes the issue where the shutter button failed while taking images in the 48-megapixel format. The firmware version for OnePlus 8 is 11.0.7.7.IN21DA and for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s 11.0.7.7.IN11DA. The OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, gets the OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 update that also brings optimised performance to the OnePlus 8T. The update comes as firmware version 11.0.8.14.KB05DA.

All three smartphones also get the June 2021 Android security patch with their respective updates. There is no mention on the size of these updates from OnePlus. Users can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus has mentioned that the update will be rolled out in phases, with a small percentage of users getting the release initially.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here