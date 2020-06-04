OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Are Getting a Massive OxygenOS Update: All Details Here

The new OnePlus 8 series is reportedly getting a new software update. According to the company’s changelog, there are a bunch of new features and optimisations. The latest update also brings the May 2020 Android security patches.

Primarily, the update focuses on fixing system issues as well as the camera. The company had rolled out an update last month and this is the second update for the latest handsets. The update brings a new auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature to improve picture quality of edges when shooting at close range on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The camera will now also support the encoding of videos in H.265 (HEVC) video codec to reduce video storage size.

The update also brings fixes related to communication as well as the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. For gamers, the Game Space feature is now updated with Epic Games that will now allow one-step installation of Fortnite, which now offers 90fps gameplay exclusively on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Check out the full changelog below:

System

-Optimized the touch and interaction experience



-Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes



-Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever



-Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)



-Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches



-Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother



-Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05



-Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message

-Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages



-Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera

-Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality



-Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)



-Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience



-Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network

-Improved the stability of communication



-Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers



-Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Game Space

-Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space