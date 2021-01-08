OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Are Now Getting The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India and Europe

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer's offerings from last year are receiving a new OxygenOS update that is limited to India and Europe initially. The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus 8 carries build number 11.0.3.3IN21DA, while the Europe system update comes with build number 11.0.3.3IN21BA. For the OnePlus 8 Pro in India, the update comes with build number 11.0.3.3IN11DA, while the Europe version comes with build number 11.0.3.3.IN11BA.

The new OxygenOS update brings new improvements and bug fixes including keyboard height setting, fixes for alarms, Wi-Fi, and Auto-Rotate. There is no security patch included in the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Just like the recent OnePlus Nord update, the latest update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro adds the OnePlus Store as a pre-installed application for Indian owners. This update comes as OnePlus' rollout for its latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.3. Users in the North American and other regions will have to wait some time for the latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update, while those in India and Europe can check for the update in their OxygenUpdater.

OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 on the OnePlus Nord in an open beta program earlier this week. As part of the update, OnePlus Nord users get access to new features like ambient display, enhanced dark mode, and other UI tweaks.

Following is the changelog for the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS update:

System

Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)

Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally

Fixed the failure to enable auto rotate feature Gallery

Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Bluetooth

Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset

Network

Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

OnePlus Store (IN only)

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 9 series in the first half of this year. According to reports, OnePlus 9 series will have three models, including a new OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite that will sit below the OnePlus 9. The company is expected to announce the OnePlus 9 series in March this year, a month earlier than the company's usual April timeline.