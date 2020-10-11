OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Get New OxygenOS 11 With Android 11: Here Is The Complete Changelog

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are receiving the latest Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 update. The new software update carries a significantly redesigned user interface along with features such as always-on ambient display function, shortcut key for dark mode, an updated Zen mode, and more. The latest OxygenOS iteration also enhances the phone's security as well as fixes other known bugs. The upcoming OnePlus 8T that is scheduled to launch on October 14 will also ship with OxygenOS 11.

The changelog of the new OxygenOS11 update for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro confirms there are significant changes across the board in terms of tweaks and improvements. The redesigned interface is what you see, but under-the-hood are improvements for system stability that are expected to improve the stability to third-part apps. The much awaited Always On Display now arrives as the Ambient Display mode, including the Insight clock style that has been designed in partnership with the Parsons School of Design and focuses on the wellbeing by telling you how many times the phone has been unlocked in the day.

According to the details shared on the OnePlus forum the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update will rollout on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in a staged manner. This is a global rollout and users in India will also receive the update in the coming days. Users will be notified automatically when the OTA update reaches their phones or can check manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. OnePlus further notes that the phone should have at least 30 percent battery and 3GB of available storage space before you begin the update process.

This makes the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro the first phones in the existing OnePlus phone line-up to get OxygenOS 11. OnePlus has stated that the OxygenOS 11 will also be rolled out for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the coming weeks and months, but that exact roadmap is not available at this time.

In terms of features, the changelog on the forum highlights that the new OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro brings a revamped weather UI and optimises stability on some third-party applications. There's also a new "gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode." Furthermore, users can reply to WhatsApp and Instagram messages through a quick reply feature during gaming. The OxygenOS 11 update adds 10 new clock styles, shortcut key for dark mode, and five new themes to the Zen mode. Additionally, the Zen mode now includes the group feature and users can invite friends and enable the mode together. The Gallery app is also getting updated to ensure a smooth user experience.

The complete changelog of the OnePlus OxygenOS 11 reads as follows:

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details; Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now; Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience; Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode); Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display); Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style); Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable; Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options; Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage; Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others

The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.