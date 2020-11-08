OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 With Canvas Always-on Display and More

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are now receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 that carries October 2020 Android security patch. The software update that is also available in India, brings the stable version of the much-awaited Canvas always-on ambient display along with other improvements. As always, the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in a staggered manner, and only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. OnePlus will begin its broader rollout in the coming days, the company said on its Forum. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models started receiving the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, last month.

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update is rolling out to users in India with the firmware version 11.0.1.1.IN21DA for the OnePlus 8 and 11.0.1.1.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The software update is also available in the EU regions as well as in the North American countries. Users will be notified automatically when the OTA update reaches their smartphones; however, they can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus has optimised the frame stability algorithm and adaptive brightness algorithm on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with the latest update. The quick setting has also been adjusted to three lines, whereas, there are some system improvements added as well. The always-on-display now support Canvas feature that automatically draws a wireframe picture on top of the lock screen photo. To enable the option, user can head to Settings > Customisation > Wallpaper > Canvas > Choose photo preview > Select Ok. Additionally, the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 improves the Wi-Fi and 5G networks and fixes the low probability issue with Bluetooth. As mentioned, for security, OnePlus 8 users are getting the October 2020 Android security patch.

Meanwhile, other OnePlus phones such as OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are also slated to receive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in the coming weeks. The newly launched OnePlus 8T already ships with the latest OxygenOS iteration.

The complete changelog of the OnePlus OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 reads as follows:

System

Optimised the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother; Optimised adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable; Optimised background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance; The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines; Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Improved system stability

Ambient display

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically

Network

Optimised the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity; Optimised Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity

Bluetooth

Optimised Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay; Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth.