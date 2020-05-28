OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Open Sale Delayed, Special Limited Sale Announced For May 29

OnePlus had announced that its new OnePlus 8 series would finally go on open sale in India from May 29. Due to some production issues last week, the sale has been postponed. OnePlus made the announcement on its forums saying that the full-fledged sale will not be happening this Friday.

However a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 has been announced that will be held at 12PM on May 29. Expect limited stocks of the handsets during this sale. Pre-order customers who booked either of the phone on Amazon India or via OnePlus’ official channels will now have to wait to make the final purchase. The company hasn’t confirmed as to when the official open sale will begin in India.

“Although we were looking to have 29th May as our open sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India in a forum post.

Last week the company had hosted a special early access sale on Amazon India to sell limited quantities of the OnePlus 8. All three memory and storage variants, as well as all colour options, were offered in limited quantities during the special sale.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 colour profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. Another important feature is the battery of OnePlus 8. The device offers a 4,300mAh battery, and what more, it is said to provide 13% more capacity than its predecessor, OnePlus 7T. There is also a triple-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor just like last year. The rest is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and the third one is a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 3168x1440-pixel resolution and a 19:8:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the device comes with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro also offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There is a quad-camera setup taking care of the photography needs, as well as 4,510mAh battery.

The base model of the OnePlus 8 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999. The top 12GB + 256GB variant has been priced at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant has a price tag of Rs 54,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for Rs 59,999.