OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Leaked: IP68 Certification, New Green Colour on its Way

OnePlus is yet to reveal its first device for 2020 and from what we have heard, the new OnePlus 8 series is going to launch on April 15. There have been a number of leaks and rumours out there, as usual, and the latest one confirms almost all of the specifications.

First of all, OnePlus is finally bringing IP68 certification. Considering how the company has gradually made its handsets pricier than before, the feature was a sore miss. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has now shared a list of specifications which confirms that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be fully waterproof. Sadly, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will not. *Boo*

Agarwal’s list of specifications confirms that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, and possibly offer 5G. Both will come with AMOLED panels but the Pro will feature a larger 6.85-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options. Notably, the Pro will offer the new LPDDR5 RAM, while the other will continue to use LPDDR4X.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature four units at the back including two 48-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, it will sport a 16-megapixel camera. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will offer a 48-megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera on the back and a similar 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The good news is that the battery is going to see a decent jump. The OnePlus 8 is expected to come with a 4,300mAh rated battery and the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 4,510mAh battery. Sadly both the phones are mentioned to come with 30W Warp Charging, which is not quite fast any more. The Pro variant is also supposed to introduce 30W wireless charging with 3W reverse wireless charging.

And here comes your very first look at an official press render showing the #OnePlus8Pro from all angles + final specs sheet!



One behalf of my Friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/1bNUUVvYJf pic.twitter.com/zJr8i2MoOE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 26, 2020

As for the colours, the Pro is said to come in Blue, Black and a new Green colour option. The OnePlus 8 is said to come in Glow (No Idea what that could be), Black and the new Green colour similar to the Pro. The new Green shade of the OnePlus 8 series was revealed by popular tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) just yesterday. We are also expecting OnePlus to launch a third variant, the OnePlus 8 Lite, which could be priced lower and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

