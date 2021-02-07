OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 With January Security Patch

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are now receiving the OxygenOS update v11.0.4.4 that also brings January 2021 Android security. The system update does not carry any big improvements but includes a slew of fixes for known bugs. The new OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 based on Android 11, is available to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India and European and North American regions. As always, the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are getting the latest OxygenOS at the moment. OnePlus says the broader rollout will begin in a few days.

OnePlus 8 users in India are getting the new system update with the firmware version 11.0.4.4.IN21DA while OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are getting it with the firmware version 11.0.4.4.IN11DA. In terms of fixes, the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 optimises the experience of using long screenshots and UI effects on the notification bar. It further fixes with split-screen, Twitter app, and other known issues. OnePlus has also fixed the error with the Gallery app where some users faced problems with playing videos. Lastly, noise issues on 5G phone calls are getting a patch as well.

The OTA update will arrive on the smartphone automatically; however, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users can check the availability of the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. Additionally, users who want to provide any feedback about the current update can use the OnePlus Community app.

Check out the full changelog below:

System

Optimised the experience of using long screenshots

Optimised the UI display effect of the notification bar

Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications

Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze

Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail

Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent colour in a small probability

Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery

Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls