OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specs, and More

The OnePlus 8 series is yet again going on a flash sale in India today. Customers can buy the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro today from Amazon India or OnePlus India’s official online store. The company was facing production issues of the Pro variant last month, but it went on its first sale on Monday (June 15) in the country. Many customers were, however, left disappointed after the sale went live about 30 minutes ahead of schedule. As a result, stocks for certain variants appeared to run out within seconds of the clock striking 12PM.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is offered in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera embedded under the hole punch display.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 4,510mAh with support for Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging. The smartphone comes with Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS on top.

ONEPLUS 8 SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8 features a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM while storage options include 128GB and 256GB. As for the cameras, there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with fixed focus.

Rest of the features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

PRICE AND OFFERS

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 12GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration which is selling exclusively on Amazon India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

Customers can get Rs 3,000 off when they buy either of the phones on Amazon India or OnePlus.com using an SBI card. There is also the option of no-cost EMI of up to 12 months available through various banks.