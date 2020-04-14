OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream

OnePlus will finally make the OnePlus 8 series official today, despite almost every single detail being out in the open. Along with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro the company is also expected to launch a new pair of wireless earphones called the Bullets Wireless Z. The Pro variant is supposedly going to feature wireless charging, thus a new wireless charger is also going to make an appearance.

Of course considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch event will be online only. The company will be making the announcement today at 8:30PM IST via a livestream which can be accessed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube. You can also check out the livestream below:

According to leaks, OnePlus is finally bringing IP68 certification. Considering how the company has gradually made its handsets pricier than before, the feature was a sore miss. Tipster Ishan Agarwal recently shared a list of specifications which confirms that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be fully waterproof. Sadly, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will not.

Agarwal’s list of specifications also confirms that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, and possibly offer 5G. Both will come with AMOLED panels but the Pro will feature a larger 6.85-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options. Notably, the Pro will offer the new LPDDR5 RAM, while the other will continue to use LPDDR4X.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature four units at the back including two 48-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, it will sport a 16-megapixel camera. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will offer a 48-megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera on the back and a similar 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The good news is that the battery is going to see a decent jump. The OnePlus 8 is expected to come with a 4,300mAh rated battery and the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 4,510mAh battery. Sadly both the phones are mentioned to come with 30W Warp Charging, which is not quite fast anymore. The Pro variant is also going to feature wireless charging and the company will be introducing a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger.

We also saw a bunch of official cases for the new OnePlus 8 series including the iconic sandstone finish for its case in Black, Smoky Purple and Cyan; although the first two could be silicone cases. Apart from that, there are the Nylon, Karbon and transparent bumper cases.

