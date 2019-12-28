OnePlus 8 Pro Could be Launched by Year-End as Company Gets Dual-Mode 5G Certified

Talking about the performance and durability, smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been giving quite some competition to its counterparts in the market. In the latest news from the company, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the company will be hosting an event on January 7, 2020 during CES in Las Vegas. The company has confirmed to unveil its ‘OnePlus Concept One smartphone’ at the event. Now, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambore, a new OnePlus phone has been spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website in China. He tweeted, “OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (IN2010) launch nearing soon, as it gets certified by MIIT. #OnePlus8Pro”

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (IN2010) launch nearing soon, as it gets certified by MIIT.#OnePlus8Pro pic.twitter.com/ZvJCzjjuX6 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 25, 2019

As per the certification listing, the phone will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity feature, and support range bands as well. Listed as equipment model number IN2010, the phone is anticipated to be the new upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is also expected to launch three phones in the line-up, including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. Along with dual-mode 5G connectivity, OnePlus 8 Pro is also certified to support several frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79.

The tipster also revealed that the smartphone might be launched around February-March, going by OnePlus’ previous records. As suggested by previous reports, OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a Quad HD+ AMOLED display measuring 6.7-inches and having a refresh rate of 120Hz.

