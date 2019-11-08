OnePlus 8 Pro Could Come With a Faster 120Hz AMOLED Display
A tweet by Max J hints that OnePlus might already be gearing up to introduce a 120Hz display in its upcoming One Plus 8 Pro.
Image for Representation
Even though the OnePlus 8 Pro is still months away from being launched, leaked images of the device have already started appearing. Last month, a tweet by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer had reveled new set of renders for the OnePlus 8. Now, it seems that a post by self proclaimed 'Industrial Leaker' Max J, has revealed another feature. While the Asus ROG phone was the first to get a 90Hz display when it was launched in 2018, OnePlus too has made use of the feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro and recently launched OnePlus 7T series. Even Google announced the Pixel 4 with a 90Hz display and rumours say that Samsung too is planning the same for the Galaxy S11 series.
A tweet by Max J hints that OnePlus might be gearing up to introduce a 120Hz display on its upcoming smartphone, the One Plus 8 Pro. Another separate report hints that OnePlus will be implementing the 120Hz variant of its Fluid AMOLED display on the OnePlus 8 Pro when it debuts next year.
Not an info about the S11 https://t.co/rZTkhdOitv
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) November 7, 2019
