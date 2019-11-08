Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 8 Pro Could Come With a Faster 120Hz AMOLED Display

A tweet by Max J hints that OnePlus might already be gearing up to introduce a 120Hz display in its upcoming One Plus 8 Pro.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OnePlus 8 Pro Could Come With a Faster 120Hz AMOLED Display
Image for Representation

Even though the OnePlus 8 Pro is still months away from being launched, leaked images of the device have already started appearing. Last month, a tweet by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer had reveled new set of renders for the OnePlus 8. Now, it seems that a post by self proclaimed 'Industrial Leaker' Max J, has revealed another feature. While the Asus ROG phone was the first to get a 90Hz display when it was launched in 2018, OnePlus too has made use of the feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro and recently launched OnePlus 7T series. Even Google announced the Pixel 4 with a 90Hz display and rumours say that Samsung too is planning the same for the Galaxy S11 series.

A tweet by Max J hints that OnePlus might be gearing up to introduce a 120Hz display on its upcoming smartphone, the One Plus 8 Pro. Another separate report hints that OnePlus will be implementing the 120Hz variant of its Fluid AMOLED display on the OnePlus 8 Pro when it debuts next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram