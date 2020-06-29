OnePlus 8 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications, and More

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase today through a flash sale in India. Customers can buy the flagship smartphone from Amazon India or OnePlus India’s official online store. The company was facing production issues of the Pro variant in May but eventually, the handset went on its first sale earlier this month in the country.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is offered in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options. In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera embedded under the hole-punch display.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 4,510mAh with support for Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging. The smartphone comes with Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS on top. The handset is available in three colour options- Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue.

ALSO READ



OnePlus 8 Pro Review: Set Your Expectations Really High, Because This Will Meet Them All

PRICE AND OFFERS

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 12GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs 59,999. Amazon India is offering 10 percent discount if customers use Citi debit card or credit card, an additional Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from varied banks as well as special benefits for Reliance Jio customers Rs 6,000.