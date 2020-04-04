OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India: This is How Much the New Phones May Cost You

The OnePlus 8 Series now confirmed to launch on April 14, and according to a report by Business Insider, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the phones will cost users not more than $1,000. While Lau didn’t confirm any solid price tag, his statement claimed that the most expensive variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup, which starts at $999.99.

However, the $1,000 price bar may seem rather steep for many of OnePlus' fans in India and even abroad, especially considering the fact that the full-scale rollout of global 5G services have been clearly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, at the suggested price tag, OnePlus stating that its devices would cost less than Rs 75,000 still means that they would be much more expensive than their predecessors. The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro were the first devices from OnePlus to have breached the Rs 50,000 price mark, and if the OnePlus 8 is priced onward of Rs 50,000, it would mark a drastic shift in OnePlus' product strategy.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Specs

The OnePlus 8 series has been officially confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform. It is also likely to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Earlier today, DisplayMate rated the OnePlus 8's display as one of the best smartphone displays of all time, and ranked it A+. The devices are also expected to feature triple-camera layouts, and all the usual bells and whistles of a fully equipped flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 8 has also been touted to come in a new 'interstellar glow' finish.

With the launch nearing, pre-launch offers are set to be introduced in many parts of the world. A report from Germany has suggested that Deutsche Telekom, the German telecom operator, is offering a OnePlus 8 Blind Box sale, where buyers will be handed a 'blind box' containing one of the two devices, as well as accessories. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc across the world, it remains to be seen if the company manages to create the usual hype that it does in other times.