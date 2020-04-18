OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Shows Impressive Attention to Detail Inside

The OnePlus 8 Pro was revealed in an unconventional fashion, taking to an empty stage and barely a fraction of the fanfare that typically accompanies its device launches. However, as smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro seems largely well heeled. Now, YouTuber Zack of JerryRigEverything has undertaken his famous teardown process on the OnePlus 8 Pro, revealing exactly how durable it seems, how well packaged it is on the inside, and how difficult might it be to repair.

The video revealed the massive, 48-megapixel camera module on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which incidentally is the same size as the 108-megapixel camera module on Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 Ultra. This massive module is actually quite impressive, and may create great end results in terms of photographs. That, however, remains to be tested. The teardown also shows that OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a huge copper wireless charging coil, which Zack compares with the wireless charging coil in the Galaxy S20+.

We also saw the device's Qi wireless charging pad, battery, motherboard and other components through the teardown. Underneath the wireless charging coil, Zack also shows off the huge battery of the OnePlus 8 Pro which he says is "non-removable". In a prior durability video, the OnePlus 8 Pro largely remained durable. It did not crack under the bend tests, and even the flame test required a full 30 second exposure to heat to leave a lasting damage. Despite all that, the device remained perfectly usable.

To see the full test for yourself, click on the video below.

