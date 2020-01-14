OnePlus 8 Pro to Feature Company's New Display Panel with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Chinese handset maker OnePlus announced the launch of a new display panel with 120Hz refresh rate, along with multiple new technologies. Alongside the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has laid claim on the display's credentials, boldly claiming that it will be "the best smartphone display in 2020". With the OnePlus 7 Pro released last May, OnePlus introduced its new 'Fluid Display', which it claimed was the first in the world to offer fast 90Hz refresh rate.

At the launch of the new display during an event in China, Lau said in a statement, "We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We're sure that OnePlus's new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you'll lay eyes on in 2020." According to the company, the new display features new generation technology standards such as MEMC support for smoother video playback.

Other features include a QHD+ resolution, high colour accuracy levels that OnePlus claims is the "most accurate ever", and 4,096-step automatic brightness control. The new display takes advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC's ability to support high refresh rates in displays. The new display is expected to feature in the upcoming OnePlus 8 range of smartphones.

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone is expected to see three variants this year, with a mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite, a standard OnePlus 8, and a flagship OnePlus 8 Pro. Given how innovation trickles down in the realm of technology, the more premium variant, OnePlus 8 Pro, will likely feature the new display panel, which also comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate to offer faster responses to taps, swipes and gestures that technically aids gamers.

(With inputs from IANS)

