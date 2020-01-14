Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 8 Pro to Feature Company's New Display Panel with 120Hz Refresh Rate

The new display features 120Hz refresh rate, along with 240Hz touch sampling rate and what OnePlus claims is the "highest colour accuracy ever".

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OnePlus 8 Pro to Feature Company's New Display Panel with 120Hz Refresh Rate
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders (file photo)

Chinese handset maker OnePlus announced the launch of a new display panel with 120Hz refresh rate, along with multiple new technologies. Alongside the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has laid claim on the display's credentials, boldly claiming that it will be "the best smartphone display in 2020". With the OnePlus 7 Pro released last May, OnePlus introduced its new 'Fluid Display', which it claimed was the first in the world to offer fast 90Hz refresh rate.

At the launch of the new display during an event in China, Lau said in a statement, "We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We're sure that OnePlus's new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you'll lay eyes on in 2020." According to the company, the new display features new generation technology standards such as MEMC support for smoother video playback.

Other features include a QHD+ resolution, high colour accuracy levels that OnePlus claims is the "most accurate ever", and 4,096-step automatic brightness control. The new display takes advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC's ability to support high refresh rates in displays. The new display is expected to feature in the upcoming OnePlus 8 range of smartphones.

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone is expected to see three variants this year, with a mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite, a standard OnePlus 8, and a flagship OnePlus 8 Pro. Given how innovation trickles down in the realm of technology, the more premium variant, OnePlus 8 Pro, will likely feature the new display panel, which also comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate to offer faster responses to taps, swipes and gestures that technically aids gamers.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram