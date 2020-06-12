OnePlus 8 Pro to Finally go on Sale in India on June 15: All You Need to Know

The OnePlus 8 Pro will finally be available for purchase in India. OnePlus had announced the new OnePlus 8 series in India back in April and while we did see the OnePlus 8 being sold through special flash sales, the Pro variant was nowhere to be seen. According to a banner on Amazon India spotted by stufflistings, the OnePlus 8 Pro will go on its first official online sale on June 15. Notably, OnePlus hasn’t officially made the announcement.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There are certain launch offers including a flat Rs 2,000 off on SBI cards, Rs 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, no-cost EMIs and free bonus audiobooks with Audible Membership. Jio subscribers get benefits worth Rs 6000.

Good news for those waiting for the OnePlus 8 Pro sale. It's on June 15. Tell your folks 😊#oneplus #oneplus8 #OnePlus8pro #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/NrytVdcJXH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2020

ONEPLUS 8 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There is a quad-camera setup taking care of the photography duties, as well as a large 4510mAh battery. The display is a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. This also gets a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1300-nits of brightness. There is also a punch hole on the top left corner, which means the pop-up selfie camera is no more.

As for the cameras, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, there is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera. There is 3x hybrid zoom and the main Sony IMX689 sensor, as well as the telephoto camera, have optical image stabilization as well.

This is also the first OnePlus phone which offers wireless charging which the company calls Warp Charge 30 Wireless. It can fully charge the OnePlus 8 Pro’s battery to 50% in 30 minutes and if you are using the 30-watt wall charger, the 0-50% charge happens in 23 minutes.



