OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Here’s What the New Flagship Offers

OnePlus no longer carries the ‘Flagship Killer’ moniker anymore. The reason for that is its Pro lineup which, according to the company, offers all the features that one might look for in a flagship smartphone. And it's quite true to some extent. This year we saw the new OnePlus 8 Pro, that brings wireless charging, IP certification for dust and water resistance and a faster 120hz display.

But how does it compare to its predecessor? Well, we are here to find that out.

OnePlus 8 Pro

There are of course the most obvious upgrades, including the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Naturally, you get up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a quad camera setup taking care of the photography duties, as well as a large 4510mAh battery. You will be able to buy the OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colourways.

This is the first OnePlus phone which offers wireless charging. And it isn’t just for the sake of ticking off the spec sheet—OnePlus calls this the Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which charges a fully discharged OnePlus 8 Pro’s battery to 50% charge in 30 minutes. And of course, if you are using the 30-watt wall charger, the 0-50% charge happens in 23 minutes. For a massive 4,510mAh battery, that is actually a great stat to show off. It also has the Reverse Wireless Charging feature, which lets you also charge other wireless charging capable products (such as phones and earbuds) by simply placing them flat on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Apart from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, OnePlus is also using the LPDDR5 RAM modules, which are 30% faster than before and also consume up to 20% lesser power—all this means even faster performance with lesser battery usage.

The 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display has the 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution and the 19.8:9 aspect ratio. This also gets the 120Hz refresh rate, which means the display refreshes 120 times per second. There is also a punch hole on the top left corner, which means the pop-up selfie camera is no more.

OnePlus has also tweaked the animations in the Oxygen OS to take better advantage of these fine new capabilities. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro also gets the MEMC chip, often found in large screen TVs, which alter the frame rates in videos to upgrade, let’s say a 30fps video to a 120fps video, so that it looks better on this more fluid display. This display is HDR10+ compatible.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 10-bit colour display produces more than a billion unique colours, which they say is 60X more than standard smartphone displays. This is also expected to be a very bright display, touching as much as 1,300nits of brightness outdoors.

A lot of work has definitely gone into potentially improving photography performance. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, there is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera. There is 3x hybrid zoom and the main Sony IMX689 sensor, as well as the telephoto camera, have optical image stabilization as well. What is new is the colour filter camera, which should allow you to add more lighting effects and colour filters to your photos—though how that works, we will only really know when we get to use the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Single Frame 3-HDR technology will surely be very relevant for high contrast photos that have a backlighting scenario.

This also supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard which offers maximum speeds of 9.8Gbps, and that is up to 2.7 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 5 standard. As for pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro

This one runs on last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and while the regular version came with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, a special McLaren edition, bumped up the memory to 12GB of RAM, and added orange streaks on the back glass panel to match McLaren's shade of orange.

The memory makes use of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, while the triple-rear camera at the back includes a 48-megapixel primary unit with f/1.6 lens and optical stabilisation (OIS), 8-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 lens, 3x optical zoom range and OIS, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 lens. The pop-up selfie camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens. The device also features a 4,085mAh battery and also gets fast charging standard with Warp Charge 30T, which is about 30W of charging speeds.

The display is a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This one also offers HDR10+ for enhanced visuals In terms of prices, the OnePlus 7T Pro costs Rs 53,999 while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, sells at Rs 58,999 in India.

What’s New?

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a bunch of important upgrades. Of course there is the new Snapdragon 865 SoC which is faster and more power-efficient, there is a bigger battery which is always a good idea. Then you get fast wireless charging as well, and as I mentioned earlier it brings IP68 certification. As an added bonus, well at least for some, the pop-up selfie camera has been replaced with an in-display camera. Sure some might have privacy concerns, cause you know a pop-up camera means that the phone was not ‘spying’ on you, but it is what it is. Clearly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a way better option, as the pricing is somewhat similar. Having said that, the company could introduce a price cut once the new 8 series starts selling in India.

